Bangladesh exports in April rise 3.5 pct yr/yr
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
Sept 22 Modelleria Brambilla SpA :
* Signs additional 0.5 million euro ($558,350.00) contract with BMW AG for set of equipment for the first batch of production of new 6 cylinder motor
* The delivery is scheduled for H1 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 8 Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce startup Garena Interactive Holding Ltd renamed itself Sea Ltd on Monday and said it had raised $550 million to expand in key markets such as Indonesia.