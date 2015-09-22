BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 3,975 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 3,975 won/share from 4,835 won/share, effective May 8
Sept 22 LifeAssays publ AB :
* The research study carried out in Australia, where treatment of dogs with cancer will be improved though treatment correlated to dog CRP values in real time, will be extended
* Its partner ASAP lab will recruit up to 20 additional clinics to be provided with VetReader and reagents Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it injects 2.6 million yuan capital into a Tianjin-based medical technology company