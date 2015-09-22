BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 3,975 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 3,975 won/share from 4,835 won/share, effective May 8
Sept 22 Bioton SA :
* Appoints Keith Mellors as chairman of its supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 3,975 won/share from 4,835 won/share, effective May 8
* Says it injects 2.6 million yuan capital into a Tianjin-based medical technology company