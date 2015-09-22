BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 3,975 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 3,975 won/share from 4,835 won/share, effective May 8
Sept 22 Coloplast
* Says to take a further provision of 3 billion Danish crowns ($448 million) to cover potential settlements and costs in relation to litigation in the United States
* Says today's increased provision raises total expected costs in relation to litigation in the United States to 4.5 billion Danish crowns before tax
* Says with knowledge available to the company today, it estimates that 4.5 billion Danish crowns will cover total costs of all claims
* Says the provision is not expected to have any impact on the dividend level for 2014/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6996 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Says it injects 2.6 million yuan capital into a Tianjin-based medical technology company