Bangladesh exports in April rise 3.5 pct yr/yr
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
Sept 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc
* In Q1 total sales of our four key brands, Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight, were in line with Q1 of last year and we expect to report a similar position for first half.
* As previously reported we anticipate that performance of our cheese and spreads and butters businesses will be weighted to second half
* Lower milk purchase prices will only be fully reflected in cost of cheese sold in second half of this year.
* Sale of Dairy Crest's dairies operations on track to complete in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
SINGAPORE, May 8 Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce startup Garena Interactive Holding Ltd renamed itself Sea Ltd on Monday and said it had raised $550 million to expand in key markets such as Indonesia.