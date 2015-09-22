Bangladesh exports in April rise 3.5 pct yr/yr
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
Sept 22 Card Factory Plc :
* Revenues up 8.0 pct to 161.4 mln stg (H1 FY15: 149.4 mln stg)
* Like-For-Like sales up +2.7 pct (H1 FY15: +2.6 pct)
* Underlying EBITDA growth of 7.7 pct to 32.5 mln stg (H1 FY15: 30.2 mln stg)
* Underlying profit before tax growth of 72.3 pct to 25.7 mln stg(H1 FY15: 14.9 mln stg), reflecting post IPO capital structure
* Interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share (FY15: 2.3 pence)
SINGAPORE, May 8 Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce startup Garena Interactive Holding Ltd renamed itself Sea Ltd on Monday and said it had raised $550 million to expand in key markets such as Indonesia.