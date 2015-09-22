Bangladesh exports in April rise 3.5 pct yr/yr
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
Sept 22 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* H1 EBIT of 68.7 million euros (H1 prior year: 87.0 million euros)
* Group revenue in first six months of 2015/16 was 1,263.5 million euros ($1.41 billion), a decrease of 1.7 pct from one year earlier
* Is upgrading its guidance for EBIT in 2015/16 financial year from "significantly" to "moderately" below prior year
SINGAPORE, May 8 Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce startup Garena Interactive Holding Ltd renamed itself Sea Ltd on Monday and said it had raised $550 million to expand in key markets such as Indonesia.