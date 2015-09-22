Sept 22 Amatheon Agri Holding NV :

* Announces that it has successfully completed first tranche of an up to 50 million euros ($55.9 million) capital raise

* Company has raised 30.3 million euros through issue of new shares

* Subscription price per new share was 2.30 euros per share

