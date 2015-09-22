Bangladesh exports in April rise 3.5 pct yr/yr
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
Sept 22 Amatheon Agri Holding NV :
* Announces that it has successfully completed first tranche of an up to 50 million euros ($55.9 million) capital raise
* Company has raised 30.3 million euros through issue of new shares
* Subscription price per new share was 2.30 euros per share
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
SINGAPORE, May 8 Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce startup Garena Interactive Holding Ltd renamed itself Sea Ltd on Monday and said it had raised $550 million to expand in key markets such as Indonesia.