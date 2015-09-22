Barclays names new head of European equity research as MiFID II looms
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
Sept 22 Boruta Zachem SA :
* 01Cyberaton buys a 9.9 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 8 China's commercial capital of Shanghai has reached the point where it needs to boost reform and innovation or risk stunting economic development, its top official warned on Monday.