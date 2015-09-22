Sept 22 UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG :

* In the third quarter 2015, the company has not developed a business which leads to an improvement of the financial situation

* It is envisaged that the ongoing liquidation or settlement continues with the aim of removal of the company. Liquidation proceeds are not expected

* Says same situation to continue in fourth quarter 2015