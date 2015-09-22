Sept 22 British American Tobacco Plc :
* Conditional agreement to acquire 100 percent of CHIC
Group: market leading e-cigarette business in Poland
* Vapour technology-sharing term sheet with R.J. Reynolds
Tobacco Company
* Proposed acquisition is subject to approval from Polish
anti-trust authority, office of competition and consumer
protection
* Collaboration also includes joint research and development
activities and cooperation on regulatory, scientific and
manufacturing issues relating to vapour products
* Following further negotiations, both companies are
expecting to conclude and sign a legally binding, definitive
agreement by year-end 2015
