Sept 22 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd

* Announcement regarding the potential disposal of shares in Goliath Gold to Gold One Africa

* Goliath gold shareholders may elect to either receive an immediate cash payment of r1.00 per Goliath share or a deferred cash payment of r1.60 per Goliath share

* Effective date of scheme is expected to be on or about Monday, 28 December 2015

* Will dispose of its Goliath shares and elect to receive deferred cash consideration of r1.60 per Goliath share, for total scheme proceeds of r51 699 089.60

* Have deemed Goliath Gold a non-core investment

* Are of view that proposed offer from Gold One Africa represents an opportunity for Stellar Capital to exit its investment at an attractive valuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SCPJ.J GGMJ.J]