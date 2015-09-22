Barclays names new head of European equity research as MiFID II looms
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
Sept 22 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd
* Announcement regarding the potential disposal of shares in Goliath Gold to Gold One Africa
* Goliath gold shareholders may elect to either receive an immediate cash payment of r1.00 per Goliath share or a deferred cash payment of r1.60 per Goliath share
* Effective date of scheme is expected to be on or about Monday, 28 December 2015
* Will dispose of its Goliath shares and elect to receive deferred cash consideration of r1.60 per Goliath share, for total scheme proceeds of r51 699 089.60
* Have deemed Goliath Gold a non-core investment
* Are of view that proposed offer from Gold One Africa represents an opportunity for Stellar Capital to exit its investment at an attractive valuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SCPJ.J GGMJ.J]
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
SHANGHAI, May 8 China's commercial capital of Shanghai has reached the point where it needs to boost reform and innovation or risk stunting economic development, its top official warned on Monday.