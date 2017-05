Sept 23 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG

* Is aiming to increase business volume to more than 70 billion Swiss francs ($71.84 billion) by end of 2020

* Sees from 2016 to 2020, a cumulative net profit for LLB Group of more than 500 million francs

* Sees from 2016 to 2020 tier I ratio of more than 14 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9744 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)