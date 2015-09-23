Sept 23 Dea Capital SpA :

* Says IDeA Real Estate SpA submits application for admission of its ordinary shares and warrants to trading on MTA market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) organised and managed by the Italian Stock Exchange (Borsa Italiana)

* Says IDeA Real Estate will offer its ordinary shares via an institutional placement, reserved solely for qualified Italian and foreign institutional investors, and public offering in Italy of its ordinary shares

* The warrants will initially be attached to the ordinary shares, under the terms and conditions and at the ratios to be specified in the offer documents made public upon launch of the transaction

* Listing of IDeA Real Estate is promoted by DeA Capital, which after subscription offer will have minority stake in IDeA Real Estate