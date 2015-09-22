BRIEF-Smart Information Technology Global raises 2 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 2 billion won in private placement of 689,655 shares of the company
Sept 22 Sidetrade SA :
* Reports H1 net profit of 0.7 million euros ($780,010.00) versus 1.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating profit is 0.8 million euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago
* Management confirms that 2015 will be a further year of growth Source text: bit.ly/1iKF3XW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TAIPEI, May 8 Taiwan's exports in April grew for the seventh straight month, as expected, but a sharp rise in imports raises the prospect of stronger shipments ahead for the trade-reliant economy.