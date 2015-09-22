BRIEF-Smart Information Technology Global raises 2 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 2 billion won in private placement of 689,655 shares of the company
Sept 22 Tobii Ab
* Says announces eye tracking virtual reality initiative and collaboration with Starbreeze, Starbreeze, a gaming and content studio
* Says aims to provide custom eye-tracking integration solutions for VR HMD manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it raised 2 billion won in private placement of 689,655 shares of the company
TAIPEI, May 8 Taiwan's exports in April grew for the seventh straight month, as expected, but a sharp rise in imports raises the prospect of stronger shipments ahead for the trade-reliant economy.