Sept 22 Txcell SA :

* Reports H1 net loss of 5.7 million euros ($6.33 million) versus loss of 4.8 million euros a year ago

* Other operating revenues are 1,392,000 euros for the first half of 2015 (against 988,000 euros as of June 30, 2014)

* H1 revenue and other income is 2.0 million euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago

