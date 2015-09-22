BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 3,975 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 3,975 won/share from 4,835 won/share, effective May 8
Sept 22 Txcell SA :
* Reports H1 net loss of 5.7 million euros ($6.33 million) versus loss of 4.8 million euros a year ago
* Other operating revenues are 1,392,000 euros for the first half of 2015 (against 988,000 euros as of June 30, 2014)
* H1 revenue and other income is 2.0 million euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago
* Says it injects 2.6 million yuan capital into a Tianjin-based medical technology company