Sept 22 Ulric de Varens SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share of 0.5 million euros ($555,800) versus 0.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating income is 0.8 million versus 0.3 million a year ago

* Says H2 to be in line with H1