* H1 Net profit is on track to meet projections for full
financial year: 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) or 3.7 million
euros before one-off IPO related costs
* H1 net asset value is at 149.4 million euros or 10.96
euros per share
* H1 fair market value of investment portfolio amounts to
118.6 million euros
* H1 cash position of 28.5 million euros is available to
fund further growth; no financial indebtedness
* Acquisition of operational windfarm kreekraksluis in
execution of growth strategy
* Interim dividend of 0.12 euro per share was approved and
is to be paid out on 30 September 2015
* Confirmation of dividend target of 0.4675 euro per share
over full financial year ending 30 June 2016 (incl. interim
dividend)
($1 = 0.8990 euros)
