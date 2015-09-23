Sept 23 Tinc Comm VA :

* H1 Net profit is on track to meet projections for full financial year: 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) or 3.7 million euros before one-off IPO related costs

* H1 net asset value is at 149.4 million euros or 10.96 euros per share

* H1 fair market value of investment portfolio amounts to 118.6 million euros

* H1 cash position of 28.5 million euros is available to fund further growth; no financial indebtedness

* Acquisition of operational windfarm kreekraksluis in execution of growth strategy

* Interim dividend of 0.12 euro per share was approved and is to be paid out on 30 September 2015

* Confirmation of dividend target of 0.4675 euro per share over full financial year ending 30 June 2016 (incl. interim dividend)

Source text: bit.ly/1iLvzvo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)