Sept 23 Castellum AB :
* Acquired Hornsberg 10 property
* Investment amounted to 421 million Swedish crowns ($50.1 million) and change of possession
is to take place Sept. 23, 2015
* In Botkyrka Brostaden has started a reconstruction of warehouse and office premises for an
existing customer, investment is calculated to 17 million crowns and to be completed at year-end
2015/2016
* In central Lund Fastighets AB Briggen has started a reconstruction of 2,320 square metres
in a retail property, new premises are fully let and investment is calculated to 22 million
crowns and to be completed during Q4 2015
($1 = 8.3975 Swedish crowns)
