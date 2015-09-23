Sept 23 TUI AG
* Says move by Peter Long from joint CEO to head of
supervisory board in 2016 will not take place at 2016 annual
general meeting
* This is mainly due to decision to follow, as far as
possible, recommendations of German corporate governance code
and UK corporate governance code
* Fritz Joussen will become sole executive board chairman of
TUI AG, as planned
* Supervisory board will propose that Klaus Mangold and Mike
Hodgkinson be re-elected as supervisory board members at 2016
annual general meeting
* Alexej Mordashov, Peter Long and Angelika Gifford will
also to be proposed for election as members of supervisory board
at 2016 annual general meeting
