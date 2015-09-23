Sept 23 Tui AG :
* Remain confident of delivering full year underlying
operating profit growth of 12.5 pct to 15 pct this year and at
least 10 pct CAGR over next three years
* Full year underlying operating profit growth this year of
12.5 pct to 15 pct
* Summer 2015 trading has remained robust since our last
update. Season is now almost fully sold, with bookings and
average selling prices ahead of prior year
* Overall bookings up 1 pct and average selling prices up 2
pct, with a particularly strong performance from UK
* Underlying EBITA expected to grow this year, driven by
improved occupancy rates and yield, in spite of impact of events
in Tunisia in June
* Source market trading is in line with our expectations at
this relatively early stage, with flat bookings and average
selling prices up 4 pct
* Based on exchange rates at current levels we still see a
favourable impact of at least EUR 60 million from foreign
exchange translation on FY underlying EBITA
