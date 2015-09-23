Sept 23 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
:
* Cash consideration to be received by Autopage will equal
approximately 1.47 billion rand plus VAT
* MTN has agreed to buy Autopage's handset receivables book
pertaining to its subscriber base for a purchase price of about
219 million rand plus VAT
* Entered into formal agreements with MTN , Cell C Service
Provider company and Vodacom to dispose of its GSM subscriber
bases
* Headline earnings per share for period ended Aug. 31, 2015
is expected to be a loss of between 60 cents - 70 cents lower
* Negotiations, which if successfully concluded, may have a
material effect on price of altron's securities
