Sept 24 Cassiopea SpA :

* No revenues were generated in H1 2015 since all products are still under development

* H1 loss after taxes 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 2.4 million euros versus loss 2.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)