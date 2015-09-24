BRIEF-Indivior sees 2017 revenue between $1.08-1.05 billion
* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period)
Sept 24 Selvita SA :
* Establishes new unit Ardigen SA, owned in 54.2 percent under an investment agreement with Janusz Homa
* Plans to raise its stake in Ardigen to 60.01 percent via subscription for new shares in swap for company's assets
* Ardigen to provide integration, processing of biotechnology data services and create software for biological and medical analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program