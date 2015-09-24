BRIEF-ICC Holdings quarterly earnings per share $0.27
* ICC Holdings Inc- company's gaap combined ratio was 95.35 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 96.31 pct in q1 of 2016
Sept 24 Corem Property Group AB :
* Issues unsecured bond loan of 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.90 million)
* Bonds have floating interest rate of STIBOR 3M + 350 basis points
* Maturity is on April 1, 2018
* The bonds were issued at a price of 100.1 pct
* Loan will be issued under existing framework of 750 million crowns
LONDON, May 3 Bankers have lined up to US$2.5bn-equivalent of debt financing to back the acquisition of publicly-listed Hong Kong-based international schools operator Nord Anglia Education, banking sources said on Wednesday.