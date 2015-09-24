BRIEF-Indivior sees 2017 revenue between $1.08-1.05 billion
* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period)
Sept 24 Neuron Bio SA :
* Says the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent to the company for two new molecules that reach brain more efficiently and prevent neuronal death
* Says two molecules have features to be used as treatment that delays the onset of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases Source text: bit.ly/1YCExLV
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program