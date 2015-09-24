Sept 24 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :

* Trading in line with expectations; group outlook for year reconfirmed

* Full year guidance unchanged and in line with market expectations

* Underlying revenue decline of 3 pct from dmg media due to weak print advertising revenues and declining circulation volumes

* Solid revenue growth from B2B businesses, up 2 pct underlying

* Reported revenues benefited from weaker british pound relative to U.S. dollar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)