Sept 24 Affecto Plc :

* Signed a three-year contract with a subsidiary of Lietuvos Energija in relation to development and maintenance of electricity billing and invoicing system

* The system is used for the electricity billing and invoicing of more than 1.5 million customers

* Total revenue impact of contract is about 1.2 million euros ($1.34 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)