BRIEF-Vishay Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $606.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $598.7 million
Sept 24 Affecto Plc :
* Signed a three-year contract with a subsidiary of Lietuvos Energija in relation to development and maintenance of electricity billing and invoicing system
* The system is used for the electricity billing and invoicing of more than 1.5 million customers
* Total revenue impact of contract is about 1.2 million euros ($1.34 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $606.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $598.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S