BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports increase in share repurchase program
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program
Sept 24 Bayer AG
* Bayer news release: not intended for u.s. And uk media - bayer's xarelto approved in japan for the treatment and secondary prevention of pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis
* Can-Fite's liver protective drug namodenoson enters phase II trial for treatment of nafld/nash