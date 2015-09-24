Olympics-European athletics backs Paris 2024 Olympics bid
BERLIN, May 3 European Athletics threw its weight behind the Paris 2024 Olympics bid, saying on Wednesday the French capital was the best possible candidacy for the Games' showcase sport.
Sept 24 Seamaster Aircraft SA :
* Richard Rofe sells its entire 6.67 percent stake in company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 3 European Athletics threw its weight behind the Paris 2024 Olympics bid, saying on Wednesday the French capital was the best possible candidacy for the Games' showcase sport.
* Proceeds with placement of up to 1,141,292 ordinary shares which were not placed in first tranche of capital increase ended on March 17