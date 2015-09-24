Ecobank to shut branches, cut jobs as it expands digital platforms
DURBAN, South Africa, May 3 Ecobank plans to close branches and cut jobs as the pan-African lender steps up investments in digital platforms, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Sept 24 Alza Real Estate SA :
* Says 25.41 percent stake of Urbas Grupo Financiero was transferred from Alza Residencial SL to Alza Real Estate for 144 million euros ($161.9 million) with deferred payment for 10 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DURBAN, South Africa, May 3 Ecobank plans to close branches and cut jobs as the pan-African lender steps up investments in digital platforms, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, taking advantage of stricter cost and credit risk controls that allowed Brazil's largest bank by assets to cut operational expenses and loan-loss provisions