BRIEF-Reynolds American reports Q1 EPS of $0.55
* Proposed RAI/BAT transaction obtained U.S. and Japan antitrust approvals; closing still expected to be in third quarter of 2017
Sept 24 (Reuters) -
* Porsche AG names Andreas Haffner to succeed Thomas Edig on management board
* Porsche AG says Edig to become board member in charge of personnel at VW Commercial Vehicles Further company coverage:
* Proposed RAI/BAT transaction obtained U.S. and Japan antitrust approvals; closing still expected to be in third quarter of 2017
* March quarter net profit 46.6 million rupees versus profit 98.5 million rupees year ago