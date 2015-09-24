BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports increase in share repurchase program
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program
Sept 24 Spineguard SA :
* Reports H1 sales up 41 pct at 3.0 million euros ($3.4 million)
* H1 net loss 2.2 million euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss 2.3 million euros versus loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago
* At June 30, 2015, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 2,570,000 euros compared with 2,507,000 euros at Dec 31, 2014
* Can-Fite's liver protective drug namodenoson enters phase II trial for treatment of nafld/nash