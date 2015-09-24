Sept 24 Sqli SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share of 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating income is 4.6 million euros versus 1.0 million euros a year ago

* Aims for the second half of a continued sales growth and continued improvement in operating margin

Source text: bit.ly/1MLchTB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)