Sept 23 ZetaDisplay AB :
* ZetaDisplay signed a co-operative agreement some time ago with a retail chain in respect
of the delivery of ZetaDisplay's media platforms for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing
* The supplementary order concerns total responsibility for the delivery of the technical
platform with ZetaDisplay's cloud-based CMS platform ZetaPortal, including operation and support
* The client conducts business in several countries, and the agreement is in respect of
deliveries in Sweden
* Value of the supplementary order estimates to about 3 million Swedish crowns($356,277.61)
* Roll-out is to begin this year
($1 = 8.4204 Swedish crowns)
