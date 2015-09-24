Sept 24 Schaffner Holding AG :

* Aims to almost double group sales to 400 million Swiss francs ($408.66 million) by fiscal year 2019/20

* Has achieved average annual sales growth of about 8 pct in local currency terms since 2005

* Expects organic annual sales growth of over 5 pct, which it aims to significantly increase through acquisitions

* Is targeting an operating EBITA margin (EBIT before acquisition-related amortization) that is regularly above 8 pct