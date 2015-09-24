Sept 24 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Aims to almost double group sales to 400 million Swiss
francs ($408.66 million) by fiscal year 2019/20
* Has achieved average annual sales growth of about 8 pct in
local currency terms since 2005
* Expects organic annual sales growth of over 5 pct, which
it aims to significantly increase through acquisitions
* Is targeting an operating EBITA margin (EBIT before
acquisition-related amortization) that is regularly above 8 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)