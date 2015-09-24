Sept 24 Elior Participations SCA :
* Annnounces strategic plan for the period from 2016 to 2020
* 2020 revenue target of between 7 billion euros and 8
billion euros ($7.83 billion - $8.95 billion)
* 2020 EBITDA margin target represents 9 percent to 10
percent of revenue
* 2020 free cash flow/EBITDA ratio target is between 45
percent and 50 percent
* Intends to pursue its dividend payment policy, with a
payout ratio of at least 40 percent of attributable profit, and
its aim is to have a leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) of about
2.5x in 2020
* Says will devote up to 1 billion euros to acquisitions
over period between 2016 and 2020
