Sept 24 Havas SA :

* Announces it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the management of FullSIX Group and Motion Equity Partners, in view of acquiring FullSIX, an independent digital communications groups

* Transaction is expected to close during the month of October, subject to a consultation process with FullSIX staff representatives

* Marco Tinelli will continue as president of FullSIX Group and Yannick Bolloré will oversee process of integrating entities into group