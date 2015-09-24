Sept 24 Grindeks AS :

* Says has concluded a long-term cooperation agreement with World Health Organization (WHO) on oxytocin supplies

* In accordance with the conditions of the contract the first consignment of oxytocin injections will be delivered to North Korea and Comoro Islands

* The next closest consignments will reach Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire Source text for Eikon:

