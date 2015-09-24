BRIEF-Indivior sees 2017 revenue between $1.08-1.05 billion
* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period)
Sept 24 Grindeks AS :
* Says has concluded a long-term cooperation agreement with World Health Organization (WHO) on oxytocin supplies
* In accordance with the conditions of the contract the first consignment of oxytocin injections will be delivered to North Korea and Comoro Islands
* The next closest consignments will reach Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period)
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program