BRIEF-ICC Holdings quarterly earnings per share $0.27
* ICC Holdings Inc- company's gaap combined ratio was 95.35 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 96.31 pct in q1 of 2016
Sept 24 Alliance Trust Plc
* Alliance trust plc is pleased to announce that chris samuel and karl sternberg have been appointed non-executive directors
* Chris samuel was chief executive of ignis asset management from 2009 until its recent sale to standard life investments
* Karl sternberg was a founding partner of oxford investment partners where he worked from 2006 - 2013
LONDON, May 3 Bankers have lined up to US$2.5bn-equivalent of debt financing to back the acquisition of publicly-listed Hong Kong-based international schools operator Nord Anglia Education, banking sources said on Wednesday.