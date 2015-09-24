Sept 24 Independent Oil And Gas Plc :

* Significant progress made towards drilling Skipper well and securing funding

* Sale and purchase agreement with Alpha Petroleum for purchase of remaining 50 percent of Skipper extended to Dec. 7, 2015.

* Discussions with several funders ongoing and Darwin strategic has agreed to extend loan to Dec. 7, 2015