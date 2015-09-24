BRIEF-Ophthotech reports Q1 loss per share $1.20
* Ophthotech reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Sept 24 Alphaform AG :
* Has reached an agreement in principle with Proto Labs, Inc. on key terms and conditions of a sale of selected assets and operations to Proto Labs
* Says transaction is expected to be completed in early October
* Planned transaction will include entire operations of Alphaform AG, her Finish and UK subsidiaries as well as Direct Metal Laser Sintering and Injection Molding services currently offered by Alphaform-Claho GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ICC Holdings Inc- company's gaap combined ratio was 95.35 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 96.31 pct in q1 of 2016