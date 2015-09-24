Sept 24 Columbus Capital SA :

* To start negotations concerning merger with Columbus Energy SA

* After merger to operate under Columbus Energy SA name and to focus on renewable sources of energy

* In case of completion of merger new entity will apply for listing of its shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* To start looking for private equity investor after end of 2015 or to issue debt instruments as source of financing

* Plans to extend its operations to 80 percent of Poland's territory and sees 3,500 photovoltaic micro-installations build in 2016

* Plans to recommend FY dividends of no less than 30 percent of net profit, when FY net profit exceeds 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million)

* Under its modified 2015-2016 strategy plans also to establish TFI Columbus Energy as an investment vehicle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7607 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)