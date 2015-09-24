UPDATE 1-German diesel car sales drop 19 pct, lose market share - KBA
* German drop echoes Italy, France declines, Spain rises (Adds KBA figures, analyst comment and background)
Sept 24 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S :
* Enhances and extends agreement with Royal Unibrew
* New contract is extended for 6 years to Dec. 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* German drop echoes Italy, France declines, Spain rises (Adds KBA figures, analyst comment and background)
May 3 Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial Group Co Ltd * Says trading in shares to resume on May 4 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qEpioZ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)