BRIEF-Sprint Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 24 Tieto Oyj :
* Will cooperate in digitalisation of cancer diagnosis in Västergötland
* Agreement is valid for 10 years, value is 46 million euros ($51.6 million)
* Extension option for another 10 years Source text: bit.ly/1iNthMs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Straight Path board determines that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $135.96 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”