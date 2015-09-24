Sept 24 Tieto Oyj :

* Will cooperate in digitalisation of cancer diagnosis in Västergötland

* Agreement is valid for 10 years, value is 46 million euros ($51.6 million)

* Extension option for another 10 years Source text: bit.ly/1iNthMs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)