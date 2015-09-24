BRIEF-Sprint Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 24 Rostelecom :
* Says Rostelecom and Rostec Corporation sign long-term partnership agreement
* One of main forms of cooperation will be participation in joint venture National Center of Informatization
* The JV will develop software products for government agencies and state-owned enterprises
* Straight Path board determines that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $135.96 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”