Sept 24 Biomerieux SA

* Says its company BioFire Defense, LLC of Salt Lake City, UT announces that its FilmArray Ebola test (BioThreat-E test1) has received Emergency Use Assessment and Listing (EUAL) by the World Health Organization (WHO) allowing the test to be eligible for WHO procurement

* The FilmArray BioThreat-E test is intended for use on patients with signs and symptoms of Ebola virus infection in conjunction with epidemiological risk factors