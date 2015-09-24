Olympics-European athletics backs Paris 2024 Olympics bid
BERLIN, May 3 European Athletics threw its weight behind the Paris 2024 Olympics bid, saying on Wednesday the French capital was the best possible candidacy for the Games' showcase sport.
Sept 24 Equitier SA :
* Sets up a wholly-owned unit, Family Brokers SA, with 0.1 million zloty ($26,600) capital
* Family Brokers to build the sale network of financial solutions for both individual and institutional clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7616 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 3 European Athletics threw its weight behind the Paris 2024 Olympics bid, saying on Wednesday the French capital was the best possible candidacy for the Games' showcase sport.
* Proceeds with placement of up to 1,141,292 ordinary shares which were not placed in first tranche of capital increase ended on March 17