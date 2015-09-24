Ecobank to shut branches, cut jobs as it expands digital platforms
DURBAN, South Africa, May 3 Ecobank plans to close branches and cut jobs as the pan-African lender steps up investments in digital platforms, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Sept 24 Poundland Group Plc
* Total of 17,857,143 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each have been placed with institutional investors at a price of 280 pence per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, taking advantage of stricter cost and credit risk controls that allowed Brazil's largest bank by assets to cut operational expenses and loan-loss provisions